What Your Favorite Weed Strain Says About You

Gone are the days when your cousin’s paperboy sells you a nondescript baggy of marijuana. Thanks to the legalization of weed we can smoke primo product whenever we want. We also get to test a variety of strains and decide which best fits our needs. These strains can help us wind down, start thinking, or even give the munchies. This is a comprehensive breakdown of what your favorite weed strain says about you. So toke up, son. We got some explainin’ to do.

Photo: Franckreporter (Getty Images)

Keep it on the down-low: 8 Toking Tips For Keeping Straight-Laced People Blind to Your Crooked Ways

1/9 Blue Dream The hot 25-year-old budtender recommended it when you told her you wanted to try something new. It was fine, but you've noticed it's always on sale so, it's obviously your favorite now.

2/9 Snoop OG Consider yourself a connoisseur of the one-and-done (one puff, that is). You like your smoke sessions to be efficient, so you don't mess with anything that won't have you suffering from massive couch lock after inhaling.

3/9 Jack Herer You're the kind of person who gets shit done. That said, to get shit done you carefully roll a Jack Herer joint to accomplish going for a run, cleaning the garage, washing your car, finishing your taxes, doing the laundry, visiting your mother, going to dinner, and executing a threesome.

4/9 Northern Lights You're a workaholic who thinks self-care is getting high and texting old flames before you pass out.



5/9 Skywalker OG You asked for the best and freshest weed the dispensary had. It did not disappoint and now it's all you smoke.

6/9 Pineapple Express Of course you're laughing. You purchased a weed strain because you saw it in a movie one time. Sigh.

7/9 Sticks And Stems You're waiting for that freelance check to come through so you can stop rationing a half-smoked joint found in an old coat pocket.

8/9 Bubba Kush It's not getting high unless you forget what the hell your name is and are reborn as your true self after smoking.



9/9 Gorilla Glue Hold, please. Keep holding. Hold that smoke in, you noob. Now exhale. You could have done this with any strain, but it doesn't matter since you've convinced yourself this is how people smoke. Stop it.

Cannabis fit: 4 Ways Weed Is Helping Your Workout

Do you think the strain you smoke most accurately depicts your personality? Or do you need to switch it up now that you know what you smoke says about who you are? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.