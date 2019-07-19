19 Hilarious Poolside GIFs That Will Inspire Your Next Trip To The Diving Board

There’s nothing like escaping the summer heat by jumping into the cool, refreshing waters of the nearest swimming pool. Whether at your friend’s house, a community pool, or the seedy motel off the interstate, it ain’t summer until you’re poolside, basking in the cerulean depths of chlorinated ambrosia. So get up, suit up, and cool yourself off with a trip down the gangplank. It’s time to dive in.

Photo: John Rensten (Getty Images)

1/19 No matter how hard he tries, Scooter just doesn't like rich kids.

2/19 Always dive head first into a shallow inflatable pool.

3/19 The wind was against him that day.

4/19 Three seconds of glory, a lifetime of pain.



5/19 The exact moment Jimmy realized his dad was a joke.

6/19 OK, it's not a pool, but come on, this dive is super epic.

7/19 Hole in one.

8/19 Observe a true master at work.



9/19 Freedom is a diving board and an empty pool.

10/19 Billy threw a tantrum and now none of the neighborhood kids will swim in his crappy pool.

11/19 That's life. One makes it over the fence, the other...not so much.

12/19 Howard prefers letting the pool dive into him. Howard also wears hats on his feet.



13/19 Homeboy came to shred, hell or high-water.

14/19 World-class hero.

15/19 Mark suddenly realized he was not a young man anymore.

16/19 Nailed it.



17/19 You're supposed to aim for the water, dude.

18/19 Mark reflected back on his greatest dive.

19/19 Boom. Perfect 10. We hope summer never ends.

