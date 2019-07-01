Mandatory Memes of the Week 7-1-2019

It’s officially July, Mandatory Nation. We’re in the heat of summer and we’re dreaming about the beach while sitting uncomfortably at a desk, wishing it wasn’t so sticky down the crotch region. Not to worry, though, because we have memes that keep us laughing to the point of forgetting about our problems.

The Mandatory Memes of the Week are here to brighten your day. Get your scroll on and stay cool out there, folks!

1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18



5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18



9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18



13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18



17/18

18/18

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.