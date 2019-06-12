Mandatory GIFs of the Week 6-12-2019

The summer is rolling and things are heating up here at Mandatory HQ. We’re a place that loves us some GIFs and memes, and we’re all but certain you can inject them into our veins and we’ll be content with life. The more, the better, that’s what we say.

The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are here for you to share in our euphoria. Come get some, Mandatory Nation!

1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17



5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17



9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17



13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17



17/17

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.