Mandatory GIFs of the Week 1-9-2019

January 2019 is off and running, which means you’re probably back at work or school and hoping for spring break to get here sooner than later. The truth is, it won’t come any quicker even if you prayed to the calendar gods, so you might as well comb the internet for entertaining GIFs. Luckily, we’re here to help you out.

The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are back with another edition for you to get your scroll on.

Come on and get your fill, Mandatory Nation, of cat swag, laughing lizards, and New Year’s resolutions.

1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16



5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16



9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16



13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16