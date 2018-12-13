Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-13-18

Let’s face it, any holiday season without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through. In fact, we’re not just doing this for you all. These endless laughs are just as much for us.

That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.

1/15 What, this isn't how you shave?

2/15 Netflix's Nailed It is trash and you all know it.

3/15 It's almost as if you're wearing...nothing at all.

4/15 Some people will go anywhere for a good nap.



5/15 Body language on this first date is blowing up.

6/15 Same. Every damn day.

7/15 Christmas is all about getting together and torturing those you despise.

8/15 My Christmas card this year.



9/15 When they said I'd be playing the lions, I assumed they were a sports team. Now I fear for my life.

10/15 Which were you at prom?

11/15 And I am excited for people to talk about something else in 2019.

12/15 I would much rather watch this sequel.



13/15 Post-Taco Bell

14/15 How do you spend time with your family?

15/15 You know he had a bunch of holiday parties he was planning on attending...