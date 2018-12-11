Victoria’s Secret Says Au Revoir To Adriana Lima After 20 Years

Adriana Lima recently said goodbye to her Victoria’s Secret family when she walked her final runway show. The 20-year veteran became an Angel in 1997 and quickly became one of our favorite models of all time. When Adriana wore her first set of Angel wings, she was following in the footsteps of icons like Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, and Heidi Klum. Now, she joins them in bidding the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show farewell.

As for her plans for the future, she told People Magazine that she will enjoy some time off while shifting her focus to her philanthropy. Adriana’s finally joined the ranks of other former models leaving behind a body of work you’ll want to revisit again and again.

Revisit the greatest moments of her career before you watch her grace the VS runway for the very last time.

1/15 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show The 20-year Victoria's Secret veteran seals her last runway walk for the brand with a kiss. Photo: Timur Emek / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/15 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana Lima, Lais Hosk, and Alessandra Ambrosia strike a pose when the fashion show debuted in Shanghai. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

3/15 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana Lima flirts with The Weeknd while prancing down the runway in London. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

4/15 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana Lima is a special sort of angel wearing butterfly wings and striking a pose. Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/15 2014 Victoria's Secret Runway Show Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio high-five while walking the runway together in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings / Stringer (Getty Images)

6/15 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Model Adriana Lima prances in wings during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand / Staff (Getty Images)

7/15 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Victoria's Secret Angels Lindsey Ellingson, Miranda Kerr, and Adriana Lima smile for the camera. Photo: Randy Brooke / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/15 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana strikes a pose while gracing the stage during the lingerie brand's runway fashion show. Photo: Michael Stewart / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/15 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana Lima channels Sporty Spice in this ridiculous runway ensemble. Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

10/15 2007 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, and Karolina Kurkova pose together onstage at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

11/15 2006 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana onstage with Jessica Stam, Ana Beatriz Barros, Alessandra Ambrosio, Andi Muise, Selita Ebanks, Gisele Bundchen, and Karolina Kurkova. Photo: Arun Nevader / Stringer (Getty Images)

12/15 2004 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Karolina Kurkova, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bundchen and Adriana Lima strike a pose together. Photo: Gregory Pace / Contributor (Getty Images)



13/15 Alessandra Ambrosio & Adriana Lima Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima get chummy during The Victoria's Secret 'Angels Across America' Tour in 2004. Photo: John Parra / Contributor (Getty Images)

14/15 2002 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Rehearsal A baby Adriana Lima tests her wings out at the 2002 rehearsal show. Photo: J. Vespa/WireImage (Getty Images)

15/15 2001 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Adriana Lima started walking the runway for Victoria's Secret in 1997. Here is she in 2001 looking like a rookie. Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage (Getty Images)

Is Adriana Lima your favorite Victoria’s Secret model of all time? If not, who worked the catwalk better? Let us know in the comments!