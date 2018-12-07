Living / Fun / Style

All the Outwear You Need to Help Battle Climate Change

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Patagonia/The North Face/Outerknown

Depending on where you live the world, it’s either burning or freezing. One thing we can’t argue with is that winter isn’t just winter anymore. In fact, purchasing sustainable outerwear is just one way to spend responsibly and fight climate change.

When activism meets fashion: Style That Celebrates What Really Makes America Great

Companies that produce Fair Trade Certified clothing make a conscious choice for a better world. So, if where you spend is as important as how much you spend, check out these sustainable retailers for your next outerwear purchase.

Be an outwear accessories expert: 5 Ways To Tie A Scarf So You Won’t Look Like A Schmuck This Winter

Does sustainable fashion appeal to you when it comes to outerwear? If so, are there any other brands we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.