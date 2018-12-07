All the Outwear You Need to Help Battle Climate Change

Photo: Patagonia/The North Face/Outerknown

Depending on where you live the world, it’s either burning or freezing. One thing we can’t argue with is that winter isn’t just winter anymore. In fact, purchasing sustainable outerwear is just one way to spend responsibly and fight climate change.

When activism meets fashion: Style That Celebrates What Really Makes America Great

Companies that produce Fair Trade Certified clothing make a conscious choice for a better world. So, if where you spend is as important as how much you spend, check out these sustainable retailers for your next outerwear purchase.

1/3 Patagonia Turns out, Patagonia has more Fair Trade Certified styles than any other apparel brand. They've been able to do this thanks to a partnership with Fair Trade USA in 2014. Plus, every purchase sends more money back to factory workers who earn premiums that can be allocated as cash, used for a collective social investment or both. Try one of Patagonia's fair trade coats to keep you warm this winter. Photo: Patagonia

2/3 Outerknown On their website, Outerknown says their mission is to "protect natural resources, empower the people crafting our clothes, and inspire change within the industry." Outerknown seamlessly pulls this off by producing menswear that not only looks great but comes from a good place as well. Their coats are as chic and warm as they are sustainable. Photo: Outerknown

3/3 The North Face The North Face is known for being a sustainable brand. However, they took it to the next level with their Cali Wool Collection. The brand partnered with Fibershed to craft goods made of Climate Beneficial wool from Bare Ranch in California. The end result is a minimalist collection of winter outwear that's as good for the environment as it is for going out. Photo: The North Face

Be an outwear accessories expert: 5 Ways To Tie A Scarf So You Won’t Look Like A Schmuck This Winter

Does sustainable fashion appeal to you when it comes to outerwear? If so, are there any other brands we missed? Let us know in the comments!