Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-4-18
Let’s face it, any holiday season without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through. In fact, we’re not just doing this for you all. These endless laughs are just as much for us.
That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.
1/15
Swear it was like this when I got here.
2/15
Two modes of douchery in one!
3/15
A very smart car.
4/15
White load.
5/15
Just close your eyes and hope for the best, everyone.
6/15
Good way to never get invited back.
7/15
Sorry, goodbye.
8/15
Helluva drive, Chip. Helluva drive!
9/15
Aptly placed, well done.
10/15
Barbie Dream Kidnapping
11/15
At least it wasn't his foot.
12/15
12
Guessing it wasn't that almond nut sweat he was after. Childhood ruined.
13/15
When there's something strange in the neighborhood, it's probably you.
14/15
If your doctor ever says "ew," you'll know you Yelped the wrong one.
15/15
National burn.
