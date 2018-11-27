Mandatory Funny Photos 11-27-2018
Let’s face it, any holiday season without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through. In fact, we’re not just doing this for you all. It’s just as much for us as it is for you.
That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.
Bark Friday
Even dogs have to get to the prize. Ball!
Death (Rock) Star
When you realize how much a lease on a new death star is going to run you every month.
Christmas Shopping 101
Because, hey, your family gets the gift of you this year (plus you don't want anyone to be happier than you, ya Scrooge).
60 to 0
I can never remember who won that race? Wasn't the tortoise stopping for nachos or something and forgot he was in a race?
Checkmate
Because the holidays are all about belittling people doing things with their lives. Meanwhile, you're 32 and still get healthcare from your dad.
Life Imitating Nature
We need more bears in public.
Solid Parenting
Have you ever been put in your place by some stranger more than your mother ever did? Starting to wonder what she was doing those 18 years.
Injustice League
The only thing scarier would be a sequel.
Siri Scorcher
The woman is smarter than you. Just accept it and she'll let you keep your dignity (what's left of it anyway).
Motivational Meals
Think you're ready for kids? Go to Chili's tonight.
True Affection
When your date knows you better than you know yourself, it's probably vodka.
Beacon for Beer
Your girlfriend asks what the strange noise was, only to turn around and find you're gone, along with your fedora.
Warning Signs
Don't get in.
Ideal Husband
Should be a fun wedding speech from the father of the bride.
Under the Instagram Influence
When you paid for your followers and realize the only DMs you get are from robots asking you to buy more friends.
More Like Yawn Mower
We could do this shit in our sleep.