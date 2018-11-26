Mandatory Funny Photos 11-26-2018
It was the day before Thanksgiving, and all through the Internet, not a photo was as funny as the ones you’re about to get. Because let’s face it, any holiday without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through.
That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.
1/16
People Pollution
There's probably more trash than fish at this point.
2/16
Emotional Support Stuffty
Support for the support animal.
3/16
The Missing Link
You can't skip the heart of the story.
4/16
Priority Sorority
A real friend will call it like they see it, even if it's for the whole world to see.
5/16
Oh, Christmas Tree (Shredder)
Jingle Banksy, jingle all the way.
6/16
Modern Gaming
I'm more likely to hit someone with a phone than shoot them. Well played.
7/16
Tis the TSA Season
Drop your drawers and take off your shoes, it's TSA's most wonderful time of the year.
8/16
B-Day Suit Tailor
Good store name for a self-employed pervert.
9/16
Are We Doing This!?
Apparently, he's the only one who's "got this."
10/16
Enter the Sandman
In California, our snow-cones taste like sadness.
11/16
The Table Cloth Matches the Dress
We can't make a dirty joke out of something this sad.
12/16
Dance Like Google Is Watching
...because you know Google is always watching.
13/16
Fake Tree-Hating Girlfriends
This is what happens when you ask if she'd be OK with a fake tree this year.
14/16
Eff You, Wints
That calligraphy though!
15/16
Daddy Day Care
Looks like daddy is trying to take care of himself, too.
16/16
Weed Farm Guard Dog
The best kind of job for a guard dog.
