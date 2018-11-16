Mandatory Funniest Tweets of the Week 11-16-2018

Please let it be Ruth Bader Ginsburg. https://t.co/xkn8mbkV37 — Ryan Knight (@ProudResister) November 9, 2018

It’s been a while since i was a child, but I don’t remember saying “the Grinch should be longer” — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 9, 2018

To be fair, Facebook is still excellent for finding out if Debbie Linder from Mr. Eschen’s geometry class married that guy with the teeth. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) November 16, 2018

Guess who cut the funding for fire management in California then blamed the fires on mismanagement? How do YOU spell infantile?! pic.twitter.com/B0duHp8T1x — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 11, 2018

[first day as a tsa agent] me: arms up guy: [t-pose] me: [hugs him] you have a great flight — Shen the Bird (@Shen_the_Bird) October 17, 2018

get in line, bud—there’s a long queue for the resentment cocoon https://t.co/gTfQP45R1G — batkaren (@batkaren) November 14, 2018

can’t wait to ride the mary-go-round pic.twitter.com/HSnAb530jy — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) November 16, 2018

I’m ‘need the recap before every episode to understand what’s happening on a show even when I watch five in a row.” years old. — Desi (@DesiJed) November 16, 2018

I’ve been told I need to draw up my will. It’s really hard but I don’t want my family fighting over my Bed Bath and Beyond coupons that never expire, my lifelong soy sauce packets from takeout Chinese and my Target plastic bags I use for trash bags. Thank God I don’t have money. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) November 16, 2018

How is it that the commercials before SNL skits always seem like the sketch until you realize it’s not the freakin sketch? — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 14, 2018

Checkout the official trailer for Season 3 of F Is For Family that #Netflix just released! New season drops on November 30th! https://t.co/SQveaboBJ9 — Bill Burr (@billburr) November 14, 2018

My 7 rules for book writing

1. Spelling

2. Have a Frankenstein in it

3. Do not talk about Book Writing

4. Do not talk about Book Writing

5. It should take place on a boat

6. A scene where a guy splits a bullet in half with a sword

7. Have a nice plant on your writing desk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 15, 2018

stop talking about your dick https://t.co/4Pt8cmiJOE — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 14, 2018

[line in store]

old lady: oh I don’t have enough money

me: here, let me help you out

old lady: thank you

me: [pointing] exit’s over there — Marf (@MarfSalvador) November 14, 2018