Save Over 20% On the World’s Most Advanced Projection Keyboard

Less is more, and we’re all looking for ways to consolidate and make our lives easier, especially when we’re commuting to and from work and school and everywhere else in between.

Luckily for us, the Kickstarter-funded Serafim Keybo allows you to do just that – and so much more. For just $84.99 – 22 percent off its MSRP of $109 – you can turn your tablet or cell phone into a makeshift workstation or music studio.

This small, feature-rich device boasts capabilities both as a QWERTY keyboard and a 78-key digital piano. Here’s how it works. Through infrared technology, the Serafim Keybo blasts a 10.55″ x 4.13″ digital projection of a QWERTY keyboard on the surface in front of you at 90Hz. The projector easily connects your mobile device by either Bluetooth or USB, depending on your preference, and it’s compatibles with mobile devices using iOS 8.0 or later, or Android 4.3 or later.

This virtual keyboard allows you to type in your language, anytime and anywhere. Imagine you’re traveling by bus or via an airplane and want to work on a paper or presentation. Perhaps you’re traveling to a work conference and want to fine-tune your keynote speech but don’t want the hassle of unpacking your laptop from its bag. The Serafim Keybo will project its keyboard onto your tray table, while maximizing your space with its cellphone stand that rests atop, allowing for creativity to flow through you. It packs a battery life of 10 hours, and its 2,000mAh battery enables it as a power bank.

More than just a digital QWERTY keyboard, this piece of hardware also comes with a music app that enables you to turn your living table or the table at your local coffee shop into a place to create musical content. Should you try it at the latter, you might want to use a pair of headphones as to not incur the wrath of fellow patrons. This nifty device allows you to not only play the piano but also the drums, guitar, and bass through the built-in music app.

Included with your purchase are a one-year warranty, a micro USB cable, and a user manual. Treat yourself to a practical, yet exciting new gadget and purchase the Serafim Keybo today, Your fingers and your ears will thank you.

Prices subject to change.