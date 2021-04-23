Save Over 80% on These Active Noise Cancelling AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds

In the wise words of the great philosopher Smash Mouth, the years really do start coming and they don’t stop coming. And while that may pertain to a valid existential crisis on the horizon, it also rings true of technological trends. New gadgets pop up every day, and if you fall behind on the times, you may be the laughing stock of your friend group. OK, maybe it won’t be that bad, but you’ll definitely feel a little left out. In terms of earbuds, the xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds will never go out of style.

OK music junkies and podcast nerds, here’s what you get with the Bluetooth 5.0 xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds: they’re noise blocking and conveniently small in size. These buds work based on AI-powered noise cancellation and a 4-mic system for ultimate sound.

You can even toggle through ANC, AI- transparency mode, or standard audio settings in order to fit your needs. Even though the ambient noise from outside is filtered out, the buds include conversation mode that allows you to selectively amplify conversations, even when you’re listening to the cool sounds of some random guy explaining the unsolved murder of a woman in Kalamazoo.

Doing business on the go? Forgot to call mom at the last second? No sweat. the buds also feature 7mm graphene drivers and a dual beam-forming mic, so no one on the other end will know what the heck you’re doing instead of WFH. All in all, you’ll get about 100 hours per charge of your favorite jams, podcasts, ASMR sounds, and more of whatever you throw in your ears to decompress.

And, if you don’t believe us, singer and songwriter Ne-Yo also raves about the xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds, saying, “I can tell you they’re waterproof, I can tell you it’s top-quality sounds, I can tell you it’s a great price, I can tell you it’s a sleek design, but I won’t, because I want you to check them out for yourself.” And, come on, it’s Ne-Yo, he’s famous for his beats and probably knows a thing or two about tunes, how could you say no to such an endorsement?

Get the xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds, which includes the charging case and USB-A to USB-C charging cable for $39.99 (Reg. $250).

