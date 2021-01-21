Here’s Everything Any Music Lover Needs to Get Through This Winter Indoors

Though 2021 has not given us a bounty to sing joyfully about so far (unless you like onion rings), we still need music to help us keep our sanity. That being said, it seems some of our favorite musicians have been a little bit preoccupied and lending their efforts elsewhere, which means we’ll have to move to the beat of our own drum, quite literally.

Check out these 10 deals that will keep you musically entertained through socially-distanced winter and beyond. From instruments to music lessons, there’s something for everyone, no matter what deep dark secrets your playlists hold.

The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle

218 lessons and 9 courses will have you playing Wonderwall for a crowd of onlookers or your ex in no time. Get The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for $29 (Reg. $1601), a 98% discount.

The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle

Can 421 lessons and five courses teach you at your own pace to become the next Mozart? Probably not, but it’s a really freakin good start. Get The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle for $34.95 (Reg. $740), a 95% discount.

The Premium DJing and Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton and Logic Pro X

Not a lot of raves goin’ on these days, but you can still get your untz untz on when you learn to turn tables like a pro. Get The Premium DJing and Music Production Bootcamp Ft. Ableton and Logic Pro X for $49.99 (Reg. $1791), a 97% discount.

Senstroke by Redison Bluetooth Drum Kit and App Bundle

This drumset kit is for the rimshot experts and the not-so-talented who still need to get some rage out on noise-reducing rubber pads. Also way better for kids than actual drums if you’re a fan of not having a constant headache. Get The Senstroke by Redison Bluetooth Drum Kit and App Bundle for $189.95 (Reg. $200), a 5% discount.

Jamstik® Guitar Trainer

Wanna learn to jam on the ol’ silver strummer? We got you. Get The Jamstik® Guitar Trainer for $199 (Reg. $229), a 13% discount.

The Learn to Play Piano, Guitar and Drums Master Class Bundle

Wanna be the whole damn band? No sweat, it can be done! Get The Learn to Play Piano, Guitar and Drums Master Class Bundle for $59.99 (Reg. $1791), a 96% discount.

LyxPro 39″ Electric Guitar with 20W Amp Kit

This big bad mama jama comes with an 20W amplifier which guarantees better sound quality. Get The LyxPro 39″ Electric Guitar with 20W Amp Kit for $159.99 (Reg. $249), a 36% discount.

61-Key Electronic Keyboard with Microphone for Children

Got 61 fingers and want to learn a new instrument? Boy, do we have the perfect gift for you! Or your kid. Get The 61-Key Electronic Keyboard with Microphone for Children for $54.95 (Reg. $66), a 17% discount.

Portable Electronic Drum Set

This kooky looking thing is perfect for learning that ever-important drum solo in In The Air Tonight (yeah, you know the one). Get The Portable Electronic Drum Set for $149.95 (Reg. $199), a 25% discount.

The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle

Wanna be on the other side of the chords? There’s plenty of room for the next best producer, brand ambassador, agent, or marketing manager. Get The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle for $34.99 (Reg. $1393), a 97% discount.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.