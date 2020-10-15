Ditch Cable and Still Get Live TV, Including Sports, With fuboTV

Do you still pay for cable? If so, think about how often you use your TV and the types of channels you’re watching. TV shows and movies can easily be found on popular streaming services, so there’s little reason to keep paying that huge bill—unless you’re really into news, sports, and other local programming. Or at least that was true. With fuboTV, you can stream from your favorite television channels without a cable subscription, and if you sign up now, you can get a Family Plan for 45% off your first month. That’s just $34.99 for over 100 channels!

fuboTV isn’t like regular cable. Instead of a crazy expensive cable box, you can stream straight from your favorite device, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. On the go or hiding from your roommate? You can stream straight to your phone, laptop, or tablet instead. Surf over 100 popular channels like CBS, FOX, ESPN, AMC, Nickelodeon, and much more.

With a Family Plan, you can stream on up to three devices at once, enough to watch baseball, NFL games, and college football at the same time! On top of that, you’re given 500 hours of cloud-based DVR, so you can record the shows you won’t be able to catch live. Best of all, there are no long-term contracts or hidden fees.

It can be hard to cut the cord, especially if you’ve been relying on it for sports and news for years. Thankfully, your favorite channels are no longer held hostage by your cable provider. fuboTV offers a variety of traditional cable services with the convenience of streaming. Sign up today and get your first month for $34.99, down from $64.

