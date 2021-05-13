Mandatory TikTok Trends: 10 Ways to Know If You’re Chuegy in 2021 (And What the Hell the Word Even Means)

It’s hard to keep up with all the new slang these days, but you really should try because you want to know when someone’s insulting you, right? The latest term being slung around is “chuegy” (pronounced chew-gee), and it’s not a compliment.

It originated on TikTok and essentially means “unfashionable.” But if you want to get really technical with it, here’s a handy-dandy alignment chart from Twitter that helps differentiate the adjective from other slang terms.

made this alignment chart to explain cheugy -> relevance of personal style = how stylish you are (on-trend or outdated in an uncool way)

-> awareness of personal style = how much you CARE abt being stylish (explicitly saying you dont care, actually not caring or caring a lot) pic.twitter.com/F5wIJIl5m4 — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) May 6, 2021

So how do you know if you’re “chuegy”? Well, it seems to be more common among millennials (according to Gen Zers) and women (which some think makes it misogynistic) but there are other signs you can look for to see if you’re hopelessly out of touch (or just getting old).

1. You wear cargo shorts.

The weather may be hot, but you are not, sir.

2. This is your lunch box.

Lululemon totes are not it.

3. You use stupid hashtags on your Instagram posts.

It’s time to stop.

4. You’re a Disney stan.

The Magic Kingdom is for kids, dude.

5. Your go-to jacket is denim.

This TikTok teacher got schooled by her students in how uncool she is.

6. The Garden State soundtrack is your anthem.

With all the good new music out there, this is what you gravitate towards?

me: “im not a cheugy millenial ok i have a shag haircut” also me: pic.twitter.com/QiJpaJtZMP — Naomi (@RevivingDaria) May 4, 2021

7. You wear Hurley tanks.

You’d be less embarrassing bare-chested.

8. A venti Frappucino (of any flavor) is your go-to order.

Stop drinking like a middle schooler.

9. You have a Friends merchandise collection.

10. You wear Axe body spray.

In his “Chuegy for men” video, TikToker Rod lays out all the manly signs you’re chuegy, including wearing Axe body spray, downing energy drinks, donning golf polos when you’re not on the course, and chowing down at Buffalo Wild Wings.

