The Funniest Pranks on TikTok

If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with TikTok. You just can’t get enough of those endlessly rewatchable videos of people – and sometimes animals – being silly, ridiculous, and/or hilarious. From crazy stunts to relatable fails to life hacks, TikTok is mindless entertainment at its finest.

If you have a mischievous side, you likely gravitate towards the #pranks hashtag on TikTok, where video after video shows unsuspecting victims surprised and often embarrassed by malicious people with cell phones. (Most of the pranksters tend to be men, and most of the victims tend to be women, which we’ll admit, we find problematic.) But not all pranks have to be violent or debasing to be funny; some simply use deception to get a laugh.

No matter what kind of pranks you prefer, TikTok has you covered. Here are the funniest prank videos on TikTok right now.

Cover Photo: @theneilhenry (TikTok)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.