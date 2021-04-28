Culture / Entertainment
pranks

The Funniest Pranks on TikTok

by Mandatory Editors

If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with TikTok. You just can’t get enough of those endlessly rewatchable videos of people – and sometimes animals – being silly, ridiculous, and/or hilarious. From crazy stunts to relatable fails to life hacks, TikTok is mindless entertainment at its finest.

If you have a mischievous side, you likely gravitate towards the #pranks hashtag on TikTok, where video after video shows unsuspecting victims surprised and often embarrassed by malicious people with cell phones. (Most of the pranksters tend to be men, and most of the victims tend to be women, which we’ll admit, we find problematic.) But not all pranks have to be violent or debasing to be funny; some simply use deception to get a laugh.

No matter what kind of pranks you prefer, TikTok has you covered. Here are the funniest prank videos on TikTok right now.

Cover Photo: @theneilhenry (TikTok)

@daquan##fyp ##foryou ##pranks ##lmao ##funny

♬ original sound – daquan

@theneilhenryI tried this trick and it works too. haha @@bangenergy @@bangenergy.ceo ##BangEnergy ##sponsor ##ukcomedy ##uktalent ##prank ##pranks ##lol

♬ original sound – Neil henry

@thematblackshowSHE GOT SO MAD:pt2 Pls Follow me. Thnx! ##pranks ##funny ##fyp ##foryoupage ##tiktok ##viral ##america ##trending ##followme ##thematblackshow ##usa

♬ original sound – The Mat Black Show

@jarypatelDRIVE THRU STOLEN FOOD PRANK. ##foryou ##pranks ##comedy ##drivethruprank

♬ original sound – Jary Patel

@abbieherbert_IM CRYING ##trend ##fyp ##foryou ##sass ##sasswars ##couple ##pranks ##prankwars ##4u ##viral ##couple ##newtrend ##comedy

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

@lucagalloneAIR HORN PRANK!!! (that last one though) @goubtube @theneilhenry ##pranks ##viral ##funny ##lol

♬ original sound – Luca Gallone

@jessiesimsCan’t even enjoy my cereal @chasiry_ ##jessiesims ##chasiry ##pranks ##prankwar ##comedy

♬ original sound – Jessie sims

@nnamdianunobi5She really thought…##fyp ##africanmom ##family ##momprank ##prankvideos ##nigeria ##foryou ##funnyprankvideos ##pranks

♬ original sound – Nnamdi Anunobi

@theneilhenryHe chased me into a river for this ##prank ##pranks ##funnyvid ##lol ##foryou ##uktalent

♬ original sound – Neil henry

@tn4pAlot of you wanted subtitles##fartpranks ##farts ##pranks ##fyp

♬ original sound – TN4P

@alliesparksI thought I got married…to that ##married ##pranks ##foryou ##fyp

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

