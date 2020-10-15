Culture / Entertainment
Halloween

TV’s Top Halloween Episodes of All Time

by Mandatory Editors

Let’s be honest: Halloween is going to be lame this year. It’s too bad that coronavirus had to swoop in and destroy most of 2020, because Halloween falls on a Saturday and there’s going to be a rare full moon! But just because you have to stay home and stay safe doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in some spooky season viewing.

While you could spend your screentime watching a horror movie, current events have terrified us enough and we could really use some laughs. These TV Halloween episodes are just what the doctor ordered. Whether you like sitcoms, animated shows, or sci-fi, there’s something entertaining for you here among TV’s top Halloween episodes of all time.

Cover Photo: NBC

COVID buzzkill: Halloween Trick-or-Treating Gets Canceled in Los Angeles Because Coronavirus Is Scary Enough

Honest Timeline: Reluctantly Going to a Halloween Costume Party When You Hate Dressing Up

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.