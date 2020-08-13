Katherine Schwarzenegger Gives Birth to Baby Pratt, Making the Governator a Grandfather (Stand By For Elderly Action Thriller Trilogy)

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are brand-new parents! The couple, who married last year, just announced the birth of their first child together, a little girl named Lyla Maria.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” the new dad wrote on an Instagram post featuring the infant’s tiny fist in her parents’ hands. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

The Avengers: Endgame star already has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger’s father, the infamous actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is now a grandfather, a role he was clearly excited about when he spoke to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in May.

“I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second,” the action movie star and powerlifting champion said. “It is part Kennedy and part, you know, the sweet gene pool things you can do, the Kennedy, the Schwarzenegger and Pratt. I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and training the dinosaurs. That is a lot of the power here.”

It certainly is a lot of star power. We can’t wait for itty-bitty Lyla to grow up and start kicking ass and taking names like her relatives. We see an action thriller trilogy on the horizon…

