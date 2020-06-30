Superstars Grant Gustin and Karamo Brown Join the ‘Man Enough’ Conversation With Virtual Season
Award-winning Man Enough, the male-centric talk show created, produced and hosted by Justin Baldoni, wrapped up a virtual season 1.5 this Monday with the most provocative and powerful discussion to date — led by Baldoni and his wife, Emily, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Jordan and his fiancé Ian Brown — focusing on race, relationships and communication. Season 1.5 launched as a digital series on its own platform (Man Enough) as well as syndicated across social media.
The six-episode series, which premiered April 28, sponsored by P&G and its brands (Old Spice, The Art of Shaving, Tide, Braun and Safeguard), supports men and their role in gender and intersectional equality.
Season 1.5 was greenlit in response to COVID-19 to provide guests an opportunity to openly discuss how they are taking care of themselves and supporting each other and their families. The series gave an unprecedented platform for men to talk about what it means to be a man, how they can embrace it, how they can ditch old stereotypes and just be better men, as well as better humans. Covering topics from mental health to fatherhood, Baldoni has led open, honest and rarely discussed topics with Jay Shetty, Terry Crews, Misha Collins, Grant Gustin, Tank Sinatra, Boris Kodjoe, John Kim, Dr. Ian Smith, Dolvett Quince, Cedric the Entertainer, and Karamo Brown.
Photo: Paul Archuleta (Getty)
Below are the last two episodes to close out the season on anxiety and relationship communication. The first with guests The Flash star Grant Gustin and comedian vet, Cedric the Entertainer, the second with Queer Eye guy Karamo Brown and his partner, Ian Jordan. Check it out and see what you think, then follow Man Enough for more information and episodes.
More Inspire: Justin Baldoni Talks Being ‘Man Enough’ These Days
Cover: Phillip Chin (Getty)
1/4
Mandatory Good News: Opera House Reopens Doors to a Full House of…House Plants
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP
2/4
Black Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram
For more good news, click here.
Photo: Bravo/Contributor (Getty Images)
3/4
Usher Drops Powerful Op-Ed to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday, Says He Wants It ‘My Way’
For more good news, click here.
Cover: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 (Getty)
4/4
Photo of French Bulldog Doing the Splits Will Make 2020 All Better
For more good news, click here.
Photo: @brandonboyd (Instagram)