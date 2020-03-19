Living / Culture / Entertainment / Life Hacks
Ozark

The ‘Ozark’ Guide to Managing Your Money Like a Big Boy (Just in Time For Season 3)

by Erica Rivera

“What is money? It’s everything if you don’t have it, right?” So says Marty Byrde, the protagonist of Ozark, a Netflix original series starring Jason Bateman (who also serves as director and executive producer of the show). This dark drama follows Marty’s initially unwilling descent from financial planner to money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel. In a deal made to save his life, Byrde relocates to Ozarks in Missouri to wash money funneled to him from the most vicious of bad guys.

Throughout the show, Marty uses his smarts and charm to convince unsuspecting rubes to partake in various investments, most of which fail miserably (but leave him holding all the cash). While you likely won’t encounter someone this devious when you decide to start building your nest egg, you could learn a thing or two from the show about how to manage your money and the red flags to look for when hiring a financial adviser.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.