This Week in Trailers: Jared Leto Sucks…Blood in ‘Morbius’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Morbius. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo:Sony Pictures

Morbius

The first trailer for Sony’s Morbius feature adaptation starring Jared Leto as biochemist Michael Morbius in the Spider-Man spinoff has been released. The film is slated to hit theaters on July 31, 2020.

Black Widow

Check out the new Black Widow trailer featuring villain Taskmaster and a distinct La Femme Nikita/The Professional vibe. The movie is being directed by Cate Shortland from a script written by Jac Schaeffer and will open in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Bloodshot

Sony Pictures has released a brand new international trailer for their forthcoming action film adaptation of Bloodshot, based on Valiant Comics’ series of the same name. The new trailer gives highlight to the technologically enhanced super soldiers that were created by Guy Pearce’s character Dr. Emil Harting. The film will hit the theaters on March 13, 2020.

The Lovebirds

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for The Lovebirds, starring Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae. The film will arrive in theaters on April 3.

Guns Akimbo

Saban Films has revealed a brand new trailer for their upcoming action-comedy film Guns Akimbo, featuring Daniel Radcliffe’s Miles as he desperately runs away from Sam Weaving’s Nix, who is relentlessly trying to kill him.



