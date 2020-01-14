Final ‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer Is as Bonkers as Harley Quinn’s Psyche

As the eighth entry in the DC Cinematic Universe, Birds of Prey is an interesting experiment. It’s the first R-rated entry in the DCCU, while also being the first cinematic outing of the titular superhero team. At the same time, it’s a pseudo-sequel to the atrocious Suicide Squad, which is never a great place to start from. With director Cathy Yan at the helm of Harley Quinn’s latest adventure, the film looks to reflect the bonkers psyche that the cupid of crime is so famous for. In other words, the single life is looking good for Harley Quinn and her cohorts. With Birds of Prey due out in theaters next month, here are some of the best moments from the final trailer for the film.

1/14 Kicking Things Off With a Bang We all know that this movie is trying to differentiate itself from the absolute disaster that is Suicide Squad. However, the opening scene of the trailer perfectly displays how the tone of this movie will be far more irreverent than its predecessor.

2/14 Destroying the Establishment Speaking of, this moment makes it pretty clear that Jared Leto’s Joker has pretty much been annexed from the DC Extended Universe entirely.

3/14 Cheesy Whip-Its There’s nothing more cliché than stuffing your face with enough Cheez Whiz for an entire package of Ritz crackers to get over a toxic relationship.

4/14 Classic Cocaine Jokes Wait – is this movie secretly going to be about overcoming drug addiction? Seriously though, did this shot imply that cocaine makes Harley fight better?



5/14 Dropkick Murphy Yep, it sure does.

6/14 Supermarket Shenanigans This fever dream of a trailer continues with Harley and Cassandra Cain running through a supermarket. Totally average stuff for a superhero movie, nothing to see here.

7/14 Looking for Emancipation All hail Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

8/14 Quips on Quips Seriously though, Mary Elizabeth Winstead is an American treasure and should be respected as such.



9/14 Black Mask Has Arrived It seems that the trailer has also revealed the look of the film’s villain, Black Mask. Although the filmmakers are surely trying to take advantage of Ewan McGregor’s face as much as possible, it’s also interesting that they’re going with a literal mask here. Could the mask somehow become permanent by the end of the film? Time will tell.

10/14 Obligatory Hero Team-up Shot Phew, for a minute there it almost looked like we wouldn’t get the obligatory hero team-up shot. It’s hard to say if this comes during the climax or not, but it’s shots like this that seem all-but-required in superhero team-up movies these days.

11/14 Ewan McGregor Gets His Groove On Extra points go to Obi-Wan for attempting his best Sam Rockwell impression. The actor seems to be having fun hamming it up in this movie, which makes sense considering he needs to match the manic energy of everything else.

12/14 Harley Dance Sequence There are several glimpses of what seems to be some sort of elaborate dance sequence. Will this end up being some sort of dream or fantasy? It’s hard to say. Is Birds of Prey the first superhero movie to include an elaborate dance sequence? Probably.



13/14 Customary Action Montage Of course, there also has to be a customary action montage to remind you that it’s a superhero movie. Can’t focus too much on character moments or else the audience might get bored. Seriously though, the action looks fun as hell in this trailer. Those reshoots worked.

14/14 Mandatory Batman Reference Eh! See what we did there? In all seriousness, it wouldn’t be a true DC trailer without a compulsory Batman reference. Also, Harley has a pet hyena. Yeah, they went there.

