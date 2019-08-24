This Week in Trailers: Theron, Kidman, and Robbie Drop a ‘Bombshell’

Bombshell

Lionsgate has released the teaser trailer for director Jay Roach’s Fox News scandal movie, now titled Bombshell, starring Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Nicole Kidman. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 20.

Underwater

Twentieth Century Fox has released the Underwater trailer, which shows a crew trapped in a giant rig at the bottom of the ocean, only to realize they’ve helped awaken something deadly beneath the surface. The film opens everywhere on Jan. 10, 2020.

Antlers

Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer and poster for Antlers, a rural horror film directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro.

Motherless Brooklyn

Warner Bros. Pictures has revealed the first trailer for director Edward Norton’s upcoming thriller Motherless Brooklyn, starring Norton, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Cherry Jones and Willem Dafoe. The film is set for a release on Nov. 1.

The Report

Amazon Studios has released the official teaser trailer for Scott Z. Burns’ upcoming directorial debut film The Report, based on actual events following the 9/11 attacks. Starring Academy Award nominees Adam Driver and Annette Bening, the film will have its theatrical release on Nov. 15 and will be available for streaming on Nov. 29, exclusively on Amazon Prime.

