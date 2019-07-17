Gears 5 Versus Tech Test Trailer Breakdown | GameRevelations

Gears 5‘s upcoming Tech Test is fast approaching. In preparation for the test, Microsoft and the Coalition have now revealed what players can expect when it hits on July 19.

Microsoft first announced the Gears 5 Tech Test at E3 2019. There, the company stated that it would be coming on July 17. Now, the official announcement confirms that this is the date players can begin downloading the tech test. This way, players can immediately get on the test when it goes live two days later.

The tech test is coming in two separate periods. The first starts at 1:00 PM ET on July 19, and ends at the same time on July 22. The second period again starts at 1:00 PM ET on July 26, and ends at the same time on July 29.

Players can join the the Gears 5 tech test on both Xbox One and PC. Players on the latter only need to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass to gain access on either platform. Additionally, players on PC can gain access to the tech test by preordering the game on the Windows Store.

As part of this, for those on PC, Microsoft has also released the tech test’s minimum hardware requirements.

The announcement also goes over the three multiplayer modes included in the test. The test will feature the new Arcade mode, which is described as an “approachable” experience. Meanwhile, the classic Escalation and King of the Hill modes will also be available as well.

Aside from these modes, the tech test will showcase a couple of Gears 5‘s new features. Players can try out weapons and practice their skills in the new Bootcamp, training mode. In addition to this, they can also play the Tour of Duty mode where they can unlock medals. These medals give players access to exclusive tester weapon skins that they can bring to the full game.

As for the classic Horde mode, Microsoft previously confirmed that this would be coming in a separate test this August.

Gears 5 launches on Xbox One and PC (via Steam) on September 10.