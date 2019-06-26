Culture / Sports
Demian Maia

5 Things You Should Know About Demian Maia

Portfolio Badge
UFC, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) News, Results, Fighting
by Brian Knapp

Warriors like Demian Maia only come along every so often. The 41-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship mainstay faces the surging Anthony Rocco Martin in a three-round welterweight showcase at UFC on ESPN 3 this Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. In doing so, Maia will become just the fourth fighter in UFC history—Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, and Jeremy Stephens are the others—to make at least 30 appearances inside the hallowed Octagon. He last competed at UFC Fight Night 144 in February, when he submitted former Bellator MMA champion Lyman Good with a first-round rear-naked choke. As Maia prepares for his showdown with Martin, here are five things you should know about him.

Cover Photo: Ronald Martinez / Staff (Getty Images)

Showstopper: Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Brings Beauty to UFC Beast

Who’s the boss? Getting to Know UFC President Dana White

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Find more content like this atPortfolio Badge