5 Things You Should Know About Charles Oliveira

Photo: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

Rarely are the moments associated with Charles Oliveira dull.

The Brazilian submission savant will attempt to extend his current winning streak to five bouts when he toes the line against Nik Lentz in a UFC Fight Night 152 lightweight showcase on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The two men have met twice previously under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner: a June 2011 encounter resulted in a no-contest, while the rematch some four years later saw Lentz submit to a third-round guillotine. Oliveira last competed at UFC Fight Night 144 on Feb. 2, when he put away David Teymur with an anaconda choke 55 seconds into the second round.

As “Do Bronx” prepares for his trilogy fight with Lentz, here are five things you should know about him:

1. Despite a wealth of experience, he has not yet turned 30. When Oliveira was born on Oct. 17, 1989 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the top five movies at the United States box office were Look Who's Talking, Halloween 5, An Innocent Man, Sea of Love, and The Fabulous Baker Boys.

2. He likes home cooking. Oliveira owns a perfect 15-0 record when fighting in his native Brazil. Those 15 victories account for more than half of his career total.

3. His strengths are no secret. Oliveira holds the UFC record for career submission victories with 13. The methods: four by rear-naked choke, three by anaconda choke, three by guillotine choke, one by triangle choke, one by calf slicer and one by armbar. The victims: Teymur, Lentz, Jim Miller, Christos Giagos, Clay Guida, Will Brooks, Myles Jury, Hatsu Hioki, Andy Ogle, Jonathan Brookins, Eric Wisely, Efrain Escudero and Darren Elkins.

4. Only upper-shelf opponents have beaten him. The eight men to whom Oliveira has lost—Miller, Donald Cerrone, Cub Swanson, Frankie Edgar, Max Holloway, Anthony Pettis, Ricardo Lamas and Paul Felder—have 191 wins between them.



5. His fighting style has proven profitable. Oliveira's 14 post-fight bonuses tie him with Anderson Silva for fourth on the UFC's all-time list and have resulted in $695,000 in additional disclosed pay.

