5 Things You Should Know About Charles Oliveira

by Brian Knapp
Photo: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

Rarely are the moments associated with Charles Oliveira dull.

The Brazilian submission savant will attempt to extend his current winning streak to five bouts when he toes the line against Nik Lentz in a UFC Fight Night 152 lightweight showcase on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. The two men have met twice previously under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner: a June 2011 encounter resulted in a no-contest, while the rematch some four years later saw Lentz submit to a third-round guillotine. Oliveira last competed at UFC Fight Night 144 on Feb. 2, when he put away David Teymur with an anaconda choke 55 seconds into the second round.

As “Do Bronx” prepares for his trilogy fight with Lentz, here are five things you should know about him:

