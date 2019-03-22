The Mandatory Playlist For March Madness Music: ‘It’s Awesome, Baby!’

Significant others, employers, and Duke haters should brace themselves: March Madness is here. For the college basketball fan and office pool gambler, the annual NCAA men’s college basketball tournament is like the Super Bowl, except that it plays out over three weeks and includes 67 games.

That’s a lot of Dick Vitale screaming, Cinderella team stories, and bracket charting, which is why we’ve curated a bouncy March Madness playlist featuring big baller tracks from Public Enemy, Dame D.O.L.L.A., Drake, Travis Scott, Kurtis Blow, and more. Good luck in the office pool and may the best team (besides Duke) win.

