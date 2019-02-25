Monday Morning Jolt: Songs Snubbed by the Oscars

Photo: Mike Nelson (Getty Images)

This Monday Morning Jolt celebrates the Oscars for one last day. The awards happened last night, and there were some winners and some losers. People got to take home shiny gold statues and wear tuxedos. Seemed like a pretty good time.

What is often forgotten in Oscars season is how much decent music is made within these movies. While the Oscars get things right most of the time, they don’t always. Here are some of the biggest Oscars snubs in the music world, all in one handy playlist.

You can sympathize with Neil Young, Survivor, and Paul Simon as they wrote some quality songs without ever getting a statue. Celebrate the close calls and turn up these Oscars snubs.

