Mandatory’s Academy Awards 2019 Playlist is Oscar Gold
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures
Music plays a leading role in many of this year’s Academy Award-nominated films so it’s only fitting that our Oscars 2019 playlist would be solid gold.
This Oscars-party playlist features the musical acts that will be playing live at the Sun. Feb. 24 awards ceremony, including Queen with Adam Lambert, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper doing “Shallow” from A Star is Born, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings performing “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), and a “surprise special guest” playing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns).
