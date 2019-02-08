‘Supernatural’ Is the Latest TV Show to Hit 300 Episodes

Supernatural is not only the longest-running American sci-fi series ever, but it has now reached a huge milestone only a handful of other primetime shows have: 300 episodes and counting. The 300th episode was one big, emotional, cathartic cryfest as the Winchester family was reunited, featuring a big return from guest star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Fans were initially concerned that the milestone would mark the end of the series, but with steady ratings and still invested stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural will certainly outlive us all.

Now that The CW series has officially joined the exclusive 300 episodes group, we have gathered a list of 10 other series that have previously reached the milestone, from current favorites to a few classics.

1/10 'Grey's Anatomy' Shonda Rhimes' award-winning series premiered in 2005 and is still as funny, dramatic, relevant, and romantic as ever. Besides teaching us that doctors and interns regularly hook up in the hospital between saving lives, Grey's Anatomy has spent 15 seasons (and counting) proving itself to be one of the most popular and successful series on television. Photo: Shondaland

2/10 'Criminal Minds' Members of the FBI's BAU have been profiling the most twisted criminals while tackling their own personal issues for 14 seasons. Despite the recent announcement that Criminal Minds will be ending with Season 15, the show and its three Emmy nominations have cemented their legacy as one of the best and disturbing procedural crime dramas out there. Photo: CBS Television Studios

3/10 'Law & Order: SVU' Speaking of disturbing, Law & Order: SVU follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Stemming from the most successful franchise on television, the series, starring award-winner Mariska Hargitay, remains the most popular spinoff from the franchise in its 20th season. Photo: Wolf Films

4/10 'ER' Move over, McDreamy! The original medical hit drama, created by Michael Crichton, starred a number of big-name actors, including George Clooney, Julianna Marguiles, Maura Tierney, Eriq La Salle, Noah Wyle, and more (not to mention the impressive list of guest stars that appeared in episodes over the years). Between 1994 and 2009, the series aired 331 episodes, earning Golden Globes and Emmys along the way with far fewer hospital hook-ups. Photo: Amblin Television



5/10 'Gunsmoke' With 635 episodes and 20 seasons, Gunsmoke's record is a tough one for any prime-time series to beat. Starting out as a black-and-white half-hour show in 1955, the series eventually expanded to hour-long episodes and began filming in color. Gunsmoke, which followed the settlement of the American West, came to an end in 1975 with a few Emmy Awards under its belt. Photo: CBS Television Network

6/10 'Dallas' Arguably known for one of the biggest original cliffhangers (Who shot J.R.?) on television, Dallas was a CBS prime-time soap opera following rich oil tycoons and warring Texas families. The award-winning series ran from 1978 to 1991 before it was given new life in 2012 when a Dallas follow-up premiered featuring the next generation of the Ewing family. The series ran for three seasons and even featured some of the original cast members reprising their classic roles. Photo: Lorimar Productions

7/10 'Bonanza' Nominated for two Golden Globes, Bonanza, the second longest-running western series, premiered in 1959. The series followed the adventures of Ben Cartwright and his sons as they ran and defended their ranch while helping the surrounding community near Lake Tahoe in the 1860s. By the time Bonanza ended in 1973, the series had over 431 episodes and introduced the nickname "Hoss" to the public. Photo: NBC

8/10 'Law & Order' Dick Wolf kicked off his award-winning franchise with Law & Order, which ran from 1990 to 2010. After 20 seasons and 456 episodes, the show became the longest-running prime-time hour-long series on television. The crime drama is still a favorite among fans today, with a theme song that will stick in your brain no matter how old you are. Photo: NBC Universal Television



9/10 'NCIS' The most-watched drama on TV with a massive worldwide following, NCIS has been around since 2003, reaching 300 episodes in 2016. Whenever the Navy crime drama comes to an end, it will be with a tainted legacy at CBS, following former star Pauley Perrette's claims of "multiple physical assaults" on set, as well as harassment allegations against former NCIS co-star Michael Weatherly (currently the star of Bull). Photo: Belisarius Productions

10/10 'CSI' A show that jump-started one of the first prime-time procedural franchises, CSI followed a team of forensic experts investigating cases in Las Vegas. Premiering in 2000 the long-running series gave life to CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and CSI: Cyber before calling it quits in 2015. Photo: Jerry Bruckheimer Television

