Culture / Entertainment
'Supernatural' Is the Latest TV Show to Hit 300 Episodes

‘Supernatural’ Is the Latest TV Show to Hit 300 Episodes

by Kylie Hemmert
Photo: Warner Bros. Television

Supernatural is not only the longest-running American sci-fi series ever, but it has now reached a huge milestone only a handful of other primetime shows have: 300 episodes and counting. The 300th episode was one big, emotional, cathartic cryfest as the Winchester family was reunited, featuring a big return from guest star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Fans were initially concerned that the milestone would mark the end of the series, but with steady ratings and still invested stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural will certainly outlive us all.

Now that The CW series has officially joined the exclusive 300 episodes group, we have gathered a list of 10 other series that have previously reached the milestone, from current favorites to a few classics.

Addressing trauma in horror: Do Horror Movies Exorcise Real-Life Demons Or Exploit Trauma?

More CW faces: Interview With ‘Riverdale’ Star Hayley Law

Follow Mandatory on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.