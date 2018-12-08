‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Wins Award For Most Depressing Preview Ever

Photo: Marvel Studios

The trailer for Avengers 4 is here and so is the new title, leaving everyone depressed, excited, and more than a little worried about our heroes. The preview for Avengers: Endgame carefully teased the beginning of the end of this particular MCU story arc. Although major spoilers were avoided, the trailer left fans with a lot to think about until the fourth Avengers movie launches next year.

Chris Evans promised that “this one is special” and warned that we have no idea what’s coming. If Cap’s tears are any indication, it’s safe to say there’s plenty of pain in store. In the meantime, we break down a few trailer Easter eggs, what was missing from the preview, and the biggest questions on our minds.

1/10 Drifting Tony The trailer begins with Tony Stark drifting alone in space for an undetermined amount of time. He uses his helmet, still somewhat destroyed after the battle with Thanos, to record a goodbye message for Pepper Potts. Iron Man is a long way from home, but where is Nebula? She was last seen with Tony on Titan, and there is a glimpse of her later in the trailer, but it's difficult to say for sure if they are on the same ship. Photo: Marvel Studios

2/10 Captain Marvel Tony Stark's salvation may come in the form of Captain Marvel herself. In the post-credits scene of Infinity War, Nick Fury sent out a distress signal to the hero who has supposedly remained in space ever since the events of the Captain Marvel origin movie that will premiere in theaters next March. It's highly likely she will come across Tony and his ship and rescue him, officially introducing Carol Danvers into the Endgame narrative. But how long will it take for Iron Man to get home and reunite with the other Avengers? Photo: Marvel Studios

3/10 Time Jump There were a few subtle teases in the trailer that revealed a significant time jump may have taken place between Thanos' devastating snap to the events in Endgame. For example, Steve Rogers is clean-shaven again and is sporting a new, all-black version of his Winter Soldier outfit, and at first glance, the Avengers facility appears to be in disrepair. A database of missing people has been set up, and Hawkeye has taken a dark turn (but more on that later). Another big hint for the time jump are the reports that Ant-Man (a.k.a. Scott Lang's daughter, Cassie Lang) will be aged up a bit and played by Emma Fuhrman in the fourth installment. If Emma is really playing a teenage version of Cassie, this leaves one of two possibilities: a time jump around five years into the future, or time travel. Photo: Marvel Studios

4/10 Ant-Man The only light-hearted clip from the trailer is thanks to Paul Rudd's Ant-Man appearing outside of the Avengers Mansion with the same van from Ant-Man and the Wasp in tow. Scott's presence brings up a few questions, specifically, how did he manage to escape from the Quantum Realm he was trapped in at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp? Some fans were left wondering if Scott is a Skrull (the shape-shifting villains from Captain Marvel) but the van's presence that was last seen with Scott may kill that theory. Photo: Marvel Studios



5/10 Ronin Clint Barton has finally returned, but Hawkeye is no more. When Natasha finds him, Clint is now his alter ego Ronin, sporting a new outfit and wiping Yakuza blood off of his sword. In the comics, Hawkeye became Ronin after being killed and then resurrected. The traumatic event in the MCU that brings about the new alias is the very likely possibility that his family was also turned into dust by Thanos. Witnessing your kids disappear in front of your eyes would definitely make an impact. Photo: Marvel Studios

6/10 Thanos Speaking of the Mad Titan, during the time after the snap Thanos appears to have settled comfortably on his farm and is even using his old armor as a scarecrow. Thanos, the gauntlet still secured on his hand, appears to just be a happy farmer now. At least someone is enjoying the loss of 50 percent of the world's living creatures, right? Photo: Marvel Studios

7/10 Original Avengers The trailer is careful not to reveal too many details, but the preview does make a point of giving us a glimpse of each of the original Avengers. Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and Bruce Banner (sans Hulk) all appear, giving the distinction that while there are plenty of other important characters in the MCU in the film, the six OG's are at the core of this endgame. Photo: Marvel Studios

8/10 Shuri And The Missing Survivors As Bruce examines reports of those missing, it was surprising to see Shuri's face appear alongside Peter Parker and Scott Lang. We never witnessed Shuri turn into dust like her brother T'Challa, so what could this mean for her character? Did she turn into dust offscreen, or did she and Okoye go underground to help protect Wakanda after they lost the Black Panther? The lone Guardians survivor, Rocket, was also unexpectedly missing from the trailer. Did he stick around with his buddy Thor or isolate himself after losing his whole family? Photo: Marvel Studios



9/10 Time Travel As previously mentioned, elements of time travel may come into play during Endgame. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Janet van Dyne warned Scott not to get sucked into a time vortex. Scott's access to the Quantum Realm could be a key part in whatever plan the Avengers come up with, especially if his van is still carrying the Quantum Tunnel. Photo: Marvel Studios

10/10 Logo And Poster When the Avengers logo appears towards the end of the trailer it starts off broken. Similar to the official new poster, the logo is disappearing into dust like many of the characters in Infinity War. However, as the trailer continues to play you see the logo being pieced back together as Avengers: Endgame appears onscreen. After such a depressing preview, we're left with a sliver of hope that the good guys will win. The poster also revealed that the release date has been moved up a week to April 26, 2019. Mark your calendars! Photo: Marvel Studios

