Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 11/24/2018

Photo: Square Enix

Congratulations on surviving another week! Here, have the weekend as your reward! If you’ve been subjected to a busy seven days and haven’t managed to keep up with the latest gaming news, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here to get you all caught up. Here is the best and worst video games news!

First, it’s those pesky Fails, followed by the Feels.

Fails

Pokemon Let’s Go Review Bomb Tanks Metacritic Score

Though many Pokemon fans appear to be loving the recent Pokemon Let’s Go release, and are busy trying to catch ’em all and whatnot, others within the community are not at all happy with the title, criticizing it for being “dumbed down” and a “cash grab.” Those unhappy with the game’s existence have taken to Metacritic, a popular review score aggregator which records both professional critic and user scores, to “review bomb” the game into oblivion. At the time of this writing, the game’s user score sits at 5.9.

Gaming On Wheels: Tesla Adds Atari Video Games To Its Cars

Steam Store is Broken in Australia After Valve Adds Dollar Support

After putting up with USD prices for way too long, Australian Stream users can now buy games in their native currency. This would be cause for a big “hurray!” if not for the fact that many games have now been made unavailable for purchase. It seems that titles which don’t have an Australian price assigned to them have become impossible to buy. Developers and publishers are required to manually enter a price in AUD for it to then be available. This could take a while!

Fallout 76 Players Crashed Server Using Nukes

One of the (only) cool things you can do within Fallout 76‘s post-apocalyptic landscape is set off nukes. Unfortunately, having too many players simultaneously set off too many nuclear warheads will reportedly cause the server to crash. It’s possible that this was a complete coincidence, but I’d recommend players ensure they are prepared to be disconnected before triggering any nukes of their own!

Feels

Nintendo Has No N64 Classic Plans Right Now

If you’re a veteran gamer who has fond memories of playing classic Ninty titles on the N64, and were perhaps hoping that a Classic edition would soon be popping up on store shelves, I’ve got some disappointing news for you. Nintendo President Reggie Fils-Aime has stated that there are no plans to make an N64 Classic at this time. Despite the NES Classic and SNES Classic consoles selling well, a mini version of the Nintendo 64 just doesn’t seem to be on the cards right now.

FF7 Remake Development Is Still Going Smoothly, Says Dev Tetsuya Nomura

According to developer Tetsuya Nomura, the development of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is still going smoothly. It’s been a while since we saw or heard anything about the much-anticipated remake, so it’s nice to get some kind of feedback from a developer working on the game. Though Nomura didn’t give any specifics away, he did say (via translation) that “the development team is still quite at hard at work on the game.”

Nintendo, Microsoft Commit to E3 Following Sony Departure

While Sony might be pulling out of its usual E3 attendance, its competitors will still be there. Nintendo and Microsoft have confirmed that they’re going to the enormous gaming event, where they will hold conferences to show off new games and hardware. As a reminder, Sony isn’t just skipping E3 to hold its own conference, as we’ve seen with EA and its “EA Play” show, the PlayStation company is not planning to host any Los Angeles events at all during that time.

Rainbow Six Siege Is Keeping Its Adult References After Backlash

Rainbow Six Siege was set to be overhauled for sale in international markets. Targeting countries including China meant that the game would have to tone down some of its more extreme themes. Stuff like sex, gambling, and even skulls would have to be censored, with artwork swapped out for something less offensive. Blood splatters on walls would also have to be removed. Following backlash from the community, Ubisoft has canceled the censorship efforts, stating: “We want to ensure that the experience for all our players, especially those that have been with us from the beginning, remains as true to the original artistic intent as possible.”

Find more content like this at