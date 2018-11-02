Suit Up Stylishly And Affordably With Combatant Gentleman’s New Collection

Photo: Combatant Gentleman

From now until the first of January, you’ll have more than enough excuses to head out for a night on the town. Investing in yourself and how you look is one of the easiest ways to level up. Now that you’re moving on up in your life and career, you can upgrade your wardrobe with a new suit.

This winter, say “au revoir” t0 suits in drab colors like brown or black. Instead, spruce up your closet with one of these grey or blue suits from Combatant Gentleman’s 2018 Fall/Winter Collection. The suits’ super flattering cut will have all eyes on you and for the fraction of what you’d spend elsewhere.

This is the perfect suit for altering between day and night. It combines the contemporary feel of a classic slim fit suit with a bit more room in the shoulders and chest. Combatant Gentleman’s updated version of the classic birdseye weave comes in a versatile cotton to ensure it breathes well when you’re on the go.

This Dark Navy Microcheck is your new go-to when you’re ready to up your game with next-level style. The small-scale check pattern and classic navy color join forces for the perfect new-season twist on a workweek staple. Pair it with a bold tie and baby blue dress shirt for meetings. If you’re looking for something more casual, ditch the tie for an effortless evening look.

Crafted in a rugged twill weave, this cotton suit is cut in Combatant Gentleman’s signature slim fit. This version is tweaked with modern details like patch pockets to make it feel like home regardless of where you wear it. If you’re looking for a starter suit to fit all your needs, this is it.

The Blue Nailhead Suit is style redefined. It’s perfect for every man thanks to its half-canvassed construction to ensure durability and a fit that conforms to your individual shape. Pair it with a crisp white shirt and a patterned tie for a fresh take on a classic look.

