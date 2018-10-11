Manamorphosis: Layering Is The Winter Fashion Skill You Must Master

When it’s cold, we often want to pile on layers until we stop shivering. However logical that may be, it’s not always pretty. In order to make the most of the clothes we have and stay warm, we must learn the fine art of layering.

In the practical sense, layering is a sort of clothing puzzle. You want to dress in a way that keeps you warm when you’re outside and makes it easy to remove layers once you’re indoors. Doing so correctly can make you look super sharp; doing it incorrectly just looks sloppy. Here are a few tips that will keep your layering game strong well into winter.

Hems Count

You want to make sure that the hem of each new layer is longer than the last. So the first layer you put on, such as a T-shirt, should be the shortest length of all your clothes. If you’re adding a sweater after that, you’d want it to be slighter longer than the T-shirt hem, but shorter than your next layer.

Obviously, there are exceptions to every rule, but you’ll look messy if your first layer is longer than the hem of your outermost layer. These days, a more tailored look is what’s popular, but fashion is about what works for you. Play with the sizes and shapes with your innermost layer. You’ll never figure out what works for you if you don’t experiment.

Color Caution

A great way to layer is with a monochromatic look, though you don’t want to do this with bright colors unless your goal is to look like a character on a children’s show. Stick with neutrals like black, white, cream, and grey to pull off the effortlessly chic layered look. If you’re a minimalist, you should give it a try.

You don’t need to be matchy-matchy when it comes to your color scheme, but only one of your layers should be “loud.” If you’re wearing a bright pink dress shirt, you might opt for a cream-colored sweater to cover it. If you generally stick with neutrals, you could use your scarf or hat as a statement piece. Really, the choice to be bold is all yours.

Form Versus Function

It’s important to understand how to layer in your climate. Layering in Minneapolis will be different from layering in Los Angeles. In both cases, the first few layers are typically thin. Start with an undershirt or T-shirt. Your next layer will likely be a sweater or sweatshirt, and in freezing temperatures, sometimes both. Next, you could add an outer layer like a blazer or light jacket. Then cover that with a heavy outdoor coat and top the whole outfit with a scarf, gloves, and hat.

In warmer areas, you can get away with a T-shirt, sweater, and blazer combo. If appropriate, you can add a light scarf as your pop of color. While layering is functional in cold weather climates, it’s perfect for areas where the temperature drops significantly at night, like the desert. Layering doesn’t have to be all about heavy coats. Functionality is key.

Do you layer your clothes in winter? If so, what tips do you have that we didn’t cover? Sound off in the comments!