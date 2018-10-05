The Best All-Natural Deodorants To Tame Your Underarm Odor

Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

The other day my boyfriend leaned over and put his armpit in my face. “Do I smell OK?” he asked me as if it were a trick question. I sniffed around his armpit and concluded, “No. You smell fine. Why do you ask?” He then confessed he’d changed to a natural deodorant after reading about the harmful effects of aluminum in antiperspirants.

The FDA classifies antiperspirants as an over-the-counter drug. Randy Schueller, a cosmetic chemist and co-founder of The Beauty Brains, explained the designation to Teen Vogue that “antiperspirants contain aluminum salts that help plug your pores so you don’t sweat as much. These are over-the-counter drugs that are controlled by the FDA. Deodorants do not contain aluminum, and they don’t stop you from sweating. They only reduce body odor, by using fragrance or antibacterial compounds.”

Studies indicate that aluminum may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease. So, if you’re like my boyfriend and don’t want to put potentially harmful chemicals into your body, I’ve got your back. Here’s a list of the best natural deodorants that’ll leave you smelling fresh and feeling dry.

A friend turned me onto Every Man Jack, an all-natural deodorant. It provides long-lasting protection in a variety of earthy scents like cedarwood, citrus, and mint. Plus, the formula is made without aluminum, propylene glycol, parabens, phthalates, and harmful dyes. Likewise, Native Deodorant uses all-natural ingredients like jojoba oil and probiotics to neutralize bad smells and balance your body’s flora and fauna. Most importantly, its aluminum-free formula provides effective protection against odor and wetness.

Those of you with sensitive skin need to try Soapwalla Deodorant Cream. This powerful all-natural deodorant is easy to apply and lasts all day. It combines superfine vegetable powders and clays with lavender, peppermint, and tea tree essential oils to keep you dry. Similarly, Kopari Coconut Oil Deodorant uses a combination of coconut water, coconut oil, and sage oil to keep users feeling dry and fresh. Kopari doesn’t use baking soda to control odor, so it’s less likely to irritate your skin and make you break out. It rolls on smoothly and has a light, pleasant scent.

Are you ready to ditch the harmful chemicals used to make antiperspirants? Or do you already use an all-natural deodorant we didn’t mention? Let us know in the comments!