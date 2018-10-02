Johana Gomez is Who to Follow Next on Instagram
Photo: Instagram/Johana Gomez
It’s been a while since we featured Johana Gomez and her Instagram. After a continuing to dominate the social platform we felt it was time to make sure that everyone knew about the model and her work. The entrepreneur is always keeping busy and keeping her followers updated on what she has going on whether it be from fitness or modeling.
“Modeling is enjoyable for me because I grew up reading magazines, I was a magazine hoarder. I loved making “mood boards,” even though at that time I had no idea what they were. Art is very special to me no matter the medium. I even have a minor advertising.”
