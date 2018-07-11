Kelly Gale Is ‘Kind Of’ A Big Deal On Instagram
Photo: Sam Tabone/WireImage (Getty)
She’s half-Australian, half-Indian and “kind of Swedish.” Since we’re not so good at the math, let’s just say she’s Kelly Gale. Oh, and she’s making our hearts palpitate from all the sweetness on Instagram.
Between the butt workouts played back at high speed and the Victoria’s Secret model’s relentless Instagram @kellybellyboom, Kelly is about all you need for a well-balanced diet of cute and sexy. Where you get your gluten is your own problem.