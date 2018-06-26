Kathryn Perkins Is All Pretty Faces And Dreamy Places
Photo: Instagram @kathryn_perkins_
Kathryn Perkins is selling dreams in Los Angeles as the queen of heavenly real estate. However, the palaces she sells can’t hold a candle to the girl slinging them. That’s why she’s not allowed in the photos. On top of that, the tall, blonde and beautiful dreamer is selling us on travel. She loads up her Instagram @kathryn_perkins_ with gorgeous landscapes across the world.
If you’re in need of an excellent agent of real estate — or just someone to admire as you vicariously struggle through life without Italian sunsets, Malibu beach homes or a flawless woman — may we recommend what lies below?