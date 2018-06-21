Leiila Z Will Have Her Way With You On Instagram

When somebody like Leiila Z has their way with you on Instagram, you just sit back and take it like a man (or a woman, a very sensible woman). The fact that we’re on a first-name (only) basis with Leiila is just an added pleasantry to the countless photos and Insta stories that make us excuse ourselves repeatedly from whatever room we’re in.

If you think we’re full of it, find out for yourself on Instagram @leiila_z. We’re not even sure that’s her real name, but we really don’t care at this point. After what you’re about to see, we have a feeling you’ll be inclined to agree.

A post shared by Leila⚡️ (@leiila_z) on May 8, 2018 at 6:15pm PDT

A post shared by Leila⚡️ (@leiila_z) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:08pm PDT

A post shared by Leila⚡️ (@leiila_z) on May 21, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

A post shared by Leila⚡️ (@leiila_z) on Aug 21, 2016 at 8:00pm PDT

A post shared by Leila⚡️ (@leiila_z) on Feb 21, 2016 at 12:37pm PST

A post shared by Leila⚡️ (@leiila_z) on Oct 4, 2015 at 7:25pm PDT

A post shared by Leila⚡️ (@leiila_z) on Jun 5, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT