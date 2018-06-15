Amy Pejkovic Will Whip You Into Shape Just By Looking At Her

Photo: Hanna Lassen/WireImage (Getty)

Amy Pejkovic is doing something to us just by looking at her: making us want to get in shape so we have a fighting chance. Girls like Amy, an Australian model and high-jumper, only come around once in a lifetime. How many girls do you know that can high jump and make it look sexy at the same time?

One look at Amy and you’ll whip yourself into summer bod mode real quick. If not, there’s always the couch and our Summer TV Guide to distract you from your worthlessness. It’s a win/win, really. Check out Amy on Instagram @amypejkovic.

A post shared by AMY P (@amypejkovic) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:33am PDT

A post shared by AMY P (@amypejkovic) on May 21, 2018 at 1:47am PDT

A post shared by AMY P (@amypejkovic) on Apr 24, 2018 at 3:01am PDT

A post shared by AMY P (@amypejkovic) on Mar 19, 2018 at 2:44am PDT

A post shared by AMY P (@amypejkovic) on Mar 12, 2018 at 12:48am PDT

A post shared by AMY P (@amypejkovic) on Mar 8, 2018 at 12:19am PST