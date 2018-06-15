Lounge Around With Blue-Eyed Babe Brianna Mellon
Photo: Marc Stamas (Getty)
Another blue-eyed LA babe who needs some (but not much) introduction: Brianna Mellon. We know what you’re thinking: “Oh just what I need, another perfect blonde-haired Cali girl to rev up my false start of a summer!” Forgive us, we’re being selfish.
If you’re like us and are lounging around with a little trouble remembering it’s summer, maybe you need a few more blonde-haired and lovely blue-eyed babes like Brianna here.
Have a look at her Instagram @briannamellon. Better yet, just look at the photos we’ve chosen for you. You can thank us with some pink bubbly drinks and a thank-you note signed with a kiss.