Sign On The Dotted Line For A Summer Full Of Pharis Willauer

Photo: Amber De Vos/Patrick McMullan (Getty)

From black and white bikini pictures to the colorful Dead Sea, there’s no setting that isn’t right for a summer full of Pharis Willauer. The bicoastal model splits her time between New York and Los Angeles (along with a number of topless-friendly vacation destinations from Italy to Greece, Thailand to Israel, and all the way back to Melrose).

Have a look at a loaded Instagram of sun, sea and shiny body parts as Pharis unfolds. The only thing you’ll be able to do, besides follow her @phariswillauer, will be to sign on the dotted line for a lifetime of impolite gawking. Join us.

A post shared by Pharis Willauer (@phariswillauer) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

A post shared by Pharis Willauer (@phariswillauer) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

A post shared by Pharis Willauer (@phariswillauer) on May 25, 2018 at 5:20pm PDT

A post shared by Pharis Willauer (@phariswillauer) on May 3, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT

A post shared by Pharis Willauer (@phariswillauer) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

A post shared by Pharis Willauer (@phariswillauer) on Nov 16, 2016 at 4:36pm PST