Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 08-07-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

Not to brag, but I can pronounce Yosemite on the first try. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) August 7, 2020

Horrible time for the NRA, first they close down schools and now this. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 6, 2020

My girl just watched me play assassins creed odyssey for 7 hours lmaoo I told her we were watching 300 — NBA HungBoy (@_klockwork) August 7, 2020

I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. 🙈🙈🙈 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 6, 2020

Excited to announce our new hours!

Monday: 11:00 – 1:15 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Noon – 2:00 PM

Sunday: Closed — The Last Blockbuster (@loneblockbuster) August 6, 2020

WAIT A MINUTE! THAT'S THE WARRIOR'S MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/BERlE95D8f — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 6, 2020

I accidentally deleted my Twitter poll about which Cheers character would be least likely to wear a mask and I don’t know if I’m going to recover. (Cliff was the winner, but many people found this result polarizing.) — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) August 4, 2020

HOW TO SAVE @USPS: they sell Jonathan Swan Commemorative Stamps before election pic.twitter.com/ZAkARvuYgc — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 5, 2020

“Okay..almost..little bit more… OKAY PAUSE. Screen grab that.” “You’re right.” “I told you. If we go through enough of these Biden videos and pause and snap a pic at a precise moment.. It looks like he’s sniffing the tops of women’s heads.” “But do you think MAGA buys it?” pic.twitter.com/3ybTAQlGM1 — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) August 7, 2020

Trump interviewing himself may be the best thing to ever happen to the internet… pic.twitter.com/2xMDfg7PGF — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 5, 2020

“I knew I shouldn’t have done this dumb*ss show again” -Memphis #BB22 pic.twitter.com/8oVLa4M1T5 — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) August 6, 2020

It’s good to remind yourself at least once a day that this happened…… pic.twitter.com/U4fTCl6z7O — Cody Decker (@Decker6) August 6, 2020

i’ll never get over the fact that david fincher did jared leto’s cornrows in panic room 😭 pic.twitter.com/EwHp8CMccd — kimberly hates yosan | eternals co-manager (@rihspectme) August 5, 2020

I WILL CONTINUE TO DRINK HAND SANITIZER! YOUR HOAX WILL NOT STEAL MY FREEDOMS

DON’T TREAD ON ME — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 6, 2020

The best of both worlds: Funny Gaming Memes of the Week

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.