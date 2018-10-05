This Week’s Funniest Tweets 10-5-18
When a week ends, a collection of funniest tweets is born for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure.
Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.
its the weekend baby. you know what that means. its time to drink precisely one beer and write it on my calendar
— Heather Schmelzlen (@anchorlines) September 27, 2018
never thought i’d see the day that beer became uncool. rip to beer
— jon hendren (@fart) September 27, 2018
There are people drinking PBR from red Solo cups outside Mitch McConnell’s house at this early hour. They are chanting “I like beer.”
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 5, 2018
That presidential text is like getting an Amber Alert from the guy who did it
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 3, 2018
*meets literally anyone with a British accent*
OMG ARE YOU PEAKY BLINDERS?
— Rob Cee (@TheRobCee) September 30, 2018
Halloween is fun because you get to dress up as things that don’t exist like ghosts and goblins and Mitch McConnell’s spine.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 2, 2018
Results are in: a lot of people took the “never change” yearbook inscription way too seriously.
— Even Scarier Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) July 28, 2015
no one lies in front of god. that much is clear
— beth, a ghost (@bourgeoisalien) September 27, 2018
Me: My eyes are up here
Picasso: I disagree
— Abbie (@AbbieEvansXO) September 26, 2018
I was gonna look at some boobs on the internet but the website said I had to be 18 to enter. Highschoolers get all the best stuff.
— Dan Lawler (@theDanLawler) September 30, 2018
the h in ghost is actually a little ghost waving to you
—(@fro_vo) October 1, 2018
no ones gonna wish me a happy world teachers day? Okay……
— KS (@kailaniskye) October 5, 2018
Damn she did it all. That’s commitment. https://t.co/XNub1uaviJ
— Lindsey Pelas (@LindseyPelas) October 5, 2018
“Krist, get the shovel”
“Dave, please….”
“DO IT!” https://t.co/ick2UbKAkO
— pixelated (something halloween-related) (@pixelatedboat) October 4, 2018
been saying hi to this person for two years and my wife says its about time i learnt my son’s name
— John Darby (@mrjohndarby) October 5, 2018