This Week’s Funniest Tweets 10-5-18

When a week ends, a collection of funniest tweets is born for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

its the weekend baby. you know what that means. its time to drink precisely one beer and write it on my calendar — Heather Schmelzlen (@anchorlines) September 27, 2018

never thought i’d see the day that beer became uncool. rip to beer — jon hendren (@fart) September 27, 2018

There are people drinking PBR from red Solo cups outside Mitch McConnell’s house at this early hour. They are chanting “I like beer.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 5, 2018

That presidential text is like getting an Amber Alert from the guy who did it — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 3, 2018

*meets literally anyone with a British accent* OMG ARE YOU PEAKY BLINDERS? — Rob Cee (@TheRobCee) September 30, 2018

Halloween is fun because you get to dress up as things that don’t exist like ghosts and goblins and Mitch McConnell’s spine. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 2, 2018

Results are in: a lot of people took the “never change” yearbook inscription way too seriously. — Even Scarier Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) July 28, 2015

no one lies in front of god. that much is clear — beth, a ghost (@bourgeoisalien) September 27, 2018

Me: My eyes are up here Picasso: I disagree — Abbie (@AbbieEvansXO) September 26, 2018

I was gonna look at some boobs on the internet but the website said I had to be 18 to enter. Highschoolers get all the best stuff. — Dan Lawler (@theDanLawler) September 30, 2018

the h in ghost is actually a little ghost waving to you —(@fro_vo) October 1, 2018

no ones gonna wish me a happy world teachers day? Okay…… — KS (@kailaniskye) October 5, 2018

Damn she did it all. That’s commitment. https://t.co/XNub1uaviJ — Lindsey Pelas (@LindseyPelas) October 5, 2018