This Week's 20 Funniest Tweets 9-7-18
Header Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP (Getty) / Cover image: @ItsDaveRispoli (Twitter)
Another week means another batch of the funniest tweets collected for your Twitter-loving pleasure.
You’re a weird addition to twitter. How does that make YOU feel? https://t.co/iRSHuJNYLB
— Ken Marino (@KenMarino) September 6, 2018
Elon Musk in one GIF. pic.twitter.com/pLrPYN2tW1
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 7, 2018
Will Smith is turning 50 pic.twitter.com/cvscjFiLKE
— Erik Fontanez (@LordFonzz) September 7, 2018
Here’s an idea just bring back the original Ghostbusters.
(Plus Kate McKinnon. We can keep her.) https://t.co/5eECVtcsSO
— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 7, 2018
No further identification necessary. pic.twitter.com/A5GB8Z8MQm
— I Don’t Draw Good (@IDontDrawGood) September 6, 2018
this is twitter not google https://t.co/dGrOQAnHsF
— Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) September 5, 2018
Let’s do this, bitches! #SunnyThe13th #MPGA #Tonight pic.twitter.com/VzijMGeDTC
— Glenn Howerton (@GlennHowerton) September 6, 2018
Why does Jack Dorsey look like he ran across the country to get to this hearing? pic.twitter.com/rqd3hhpi1g
— Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) September 5, 2018
In true American fashion I just DRONE STRIKED my Nike shoes! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/0S9C6lgAkE
— jordan (@JordanUhl) September 4, 2018
Anybody else worried what the Cheesecake Factory employees will wear now that Labor Day has passed ?
— Dave Rispoli (@ItsDaveRispoli) September 4, 2018
Them: you’re pathetic
Me: ok
Them: your girlfriend left you because you’re a loser
Me: ok
Them: you’re one of the ugliest people I’ve ever seen
Me: ok
Them: I don’t like beans
Me: what the hell did you just say to me
— Good Bean Jokes (@goodbeanjokes) September 2, 2018
When God closes a door, he opens a pic.twitter.com/re6KOemYsi
— Paul Danke (@pauldanke) September 1, 2018
Hey, just like raising my kids to lie for money or murder dogs isn’t my thing, comedy isn’t yours. Stay in your lane! https://t.co/nbIz1uW4Ht
— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 2, 2018
Wife: [on the phone] the new alarm code is our anniversary.
Me: got it.
[22 secs later]
ADT: ma’am the alarm is going off at your house is everything ok?
Wife: no it is not.
— Oops!…I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) August 23, 2018
This experiment is a success. https://t.co/IK1H6jLUTs
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 27, 2018
I’m no HR professional but it’s prob a bad sign when an employee writes an anonymous letter calling you a brain-dead asshole and you can’t even narrow it down to 100 people
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 6, 2018
Genie: last wish
Me: I wish I could fly
*poof*
Me: *in line holding an economy class ticket to Tulsa* SONOFA…
— Boog (@BoogTweets) September 7, 2018
Son: daddy why is the sky blue?
Me: it’s probably sad that people ask questions that they could have just googled
— Dropped Standards (@rebrafsim) May 3, 2018
Listen, I don’t know about you. But all I see is a Teddy Bear with huge knockers. pic.twitter.com/HC1LxfXfCO
— Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 4, 2018
Bannon? And me? On the same program?
Could never happen.
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018