This Week’s 20 Funniest Tweets 9-7-18

Header Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP (Getty) / Cover image: @ItsDaveRispoli (Twitter)

Another week means another batch of the funniest tweets collected for your Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off to your weekend

You’re a weird addition to twitter. How does that make YOU feel? https://t.co/iRSHuJNYLB — Ken Marino (@KenMarino) September 6, 2018

Elon Musk in one GIF. pic.twitter.com/pLrPYN2tW1 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 7, 2018

Will Smith is turning 50 pic.twitter.com/cvscjFiLKE — Erik Fontanez (@LordFonzz) September 7, 2018

Here’s an idea just bring back the original Ghostbusters. (Plus Kate McKinnon. We can keep her.) https://t.co/5eECVtcsSO — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 7, 2018

No further identification necessary. pic.twitter.com/A5GB8Z8MQm — I Don’t Draw Good (@IDontDrawGood) September 6, 2018

this is twitter not google https://t.co/dGrOQAnHsF — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) September 5, 2018

Why does Jack Dorsey look like he ran across the country to get to this hearing? pic.twitter.com/rqd3hhpi1g — Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) September 5, 2018

In true American fashion I just DRONE STRIKED my Nike shoes! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/0S9C6lgAkE — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 4, 2018

Anybody else worried what the Cheesecake Factory employees will wear now that Labor Day has passed ? — Dave Rispoli (@ItsDaveRispoli) September 4, 2018

Them: you’re pathetic Me: ok Them: your girlfriend left you because you’re a loser Me: ok Them: you’re one of the ugliest people I’ve ever seen Me: ok Them: I don’t like beans Me: what the hell did you just say to me — Good Bean Jokes (@goodbeanjokes) September 2, 2018

When God closes a door, he opens a pic.twitter.com/re6KOemYsi — Paul Danke (@pauldanke) September 1, 2018

Hey, just like raising my kids to lie for money or murder dogs isn’t my thing, comedy isn’t yours. Stay in your lane! https://t.co/nbIz1uW4Ht — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) September 2, 2018

Wife: [on the phone] the new alarm code is our anniversary. Me: got it. [22 secs later] ADT: ma’am the alarm is going off at your house is everything ok? Wife: no it is not. — Oops!…I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) August 23, 2018

This experiment is a success. https://t.co/IK1H6jLUTs — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 27, 2018

I’m no HR professional but it’s prob a bad sign when an employee writes an anonymous letter calling you a brain-dead asshole and you can’t even narrow it down to 100 people — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 6, 2018

Genie: last wish Me: I wish I could fly *poof* Me: *in line holding an economy class ticket to Tulsa* SONOFA… — Boog (@BoogTweets) September 7, 2018

Son: daddy why is the sky blue? Me: it’s probably sad that people ask questions that they could have just googled — Dropped Standards (@rebrafsim) May 3, 2018

Listen, I don’t know about you. But all I see is a Teddy Bear with huge knockers. pic.twitter.com/HC1LxfXfCO — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 4, 2018