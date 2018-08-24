This Week’s 20 Funniest Tweets 8-24-18

Header Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP (Getty) / Cover image: @MarcMaron (Twitter)

I added a layer to that “Put your hands in the air” Venn diagram going around. pic.twitter.com/1cvixMOyqg — Matt Shirley (@mattsurely) August 22, 2018

I also tweet in all caps at 2:10am when I’m completely innocent. https://t.co/7DHiPSeaPB — beth, an alien™ (@bourgeoisalien) August 23, 2018

If you want millennials to come to Hooters put some real life owls in there. This is not a joke tweet. — Levon Jihanian (@ForkFrenzy) August 22, 2018

I know there’s a lot of important stuff going on in the world right now but HOW THE FUCK AM I ONLY TODAY LEARNING THE GUY IN THE DONATELLO COSTUME FROM NINJA TURTLES 1 WENT ON TO PLAY THEIR HUMAN ALLY KENO IN NINJA TURTLES 2: SECRET OF THE OOZE???? pic.twitter.com/rVSYqgWtlh — Dashiell Driscoll (@dashiell) August 23, 2018

JERY: you slid into her DMs?? KRAM: slid RIGHT in GERG: i never slide. not a slider KRAM: oh you gotta slide. Thats the whole point of the DMs! JERY: how about you, you ever slide into the DMs? ELANE: depends on the D — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 7, 2018

i had a long talk. with my fren. about how to spot. a fake ball throw. the optimal strategy. is to follow the ball. with your eyes. instead of your heart — Thoughts of Dog (@dog_feelings) January 27, 2018

My husband and I just sat in our car outside of our house and ate a huge piece of carrot cake because we didn’t want to share it with our kids. — Lady Lieutenant Columbo (@TacosChallah) August 15, 2018

Oh, no, are we all just pronouncing it “fertographer” now ? — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) August 16, 2018

I ordered a pair of white linen pants for tonight’s @ChiDinerEnBlanc, and they are way too long. So like a true gentleman, I “hemmed” them with magnets. How much class is too much? pic.twitter.com/IVKDxJduPP — Boozist (@Boozist) August 23, 2018

Last time I saw a Pecker flip this hard was a pool party at Brett Ratner’s FOLKS https://t.co/gsrIjfTJDV — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 23, 2018

Subhed of the morning (The Sun): “Kate Garraway recalls moment she breastfed a cow and says ‘it’s not something I’m proud of.’” — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) August 23, 2018

He thought he was ready…he wasn’t.pic.twitter.com/c7zpxbqaXZ — Someone’s An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) August 23, 2018

1. price of living

2. price of living

3. traffic

4. price of living https://t.co/TfaAGQ5Bzj — Sarah Shower (@SJSchauer) August 23, 2018

are snails bugs — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 18, 2012

When Mexican food is in Spanish pic.twitter.com/b7dufxOJZu — pray the gray away (@theeclarkjones) August 23, 2018

What planet are you living on? Oh, Earth? Hey, cool, me too. Wanna hang out? — Aryeh Cohen-Wade (@AryehCW) August 23, 2018

It’s one of those shows that, if I’m watching it, I must be in the hospital — MKupperman (@MKupperman) August 23, 2018

My mother just ended a phone call with, ‘I have to go feed my Iguanas now.’ #florida #endtimes — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 17, 2018

if I had to choose between spending $14 on a drink or a sandwich I would always choose a sandwich, but for some reason you can’t walk around the club with a roast beef — Ziwe (@ziwe) August 19, 2018

DEPRESSION UPDATE: sat in my car to finish a Red Hot Chili Peppers song — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) August 20, 2018