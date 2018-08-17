This Week’s 20 Funniest Tweets 8-17-18

Another week means another batch of the funniest tweets collected for your Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off to your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

And they say romance is dead. pic.twitter.com/zSrAbNe0mQ — I Don’t Draw Good (@IDontDrawGood) May 22, 2018

Probably the best way to honor Aretha Franklin at the Grammys would be to have nobody try to sing her songs because nobody could touch them. Seriously. Have Beyoncé walk out and hit play on an iPod — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 16, 2018

im really happy for u and ima let u finish but jery had the best puffy shirt of all time pic.twitter.com/135qYjLaH0 — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 6, 2018

Laptop Gets To Age When It Can Be Lightly Tossed Sometimes https://t.co/SbTi1Za8Fc pic.twitter.com/Znc6brp6hJ — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 16, 2018

Regarding fruit pic.twitter.com/kswohFSiaZ — jake likes onions (@jakelikesonions) August 15, 2018

A real dog waiting for a real President. pic.twitter.com/oWPVjtdViw — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) August 14, 2018

The Chuck E. Cheese band looks like they’re fully aware they’re a band that only ever plays at a chain restaurant. pic.twitter.com/J9tdwkpNmZ — Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) August 16, 2018

What the hell is this photo https://t.co/Xb9F0yd6yW — Jenny Cansada Humblebottom (@SteampunkMuppet) August 16, 2018

every hot girl i know likes taco bell, yet i never see hot girls at taco bell. this is known as the bell paradox — thomas grynchon (@burgerkrang) August 16, 2018

A full metal jacket is a little too metal. How about a jacket that’s half metal, half creamy chiffon? — OctoFitz/Cavemouse (@UnFitz) August 16, 2018

GONNA HANG OUT WITH MY FRIENDS BUT CALL IT A PODCAST SO ITS NOT WEIRD — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) August 13, 2018

Anyone who doesn’t keep their email in the leftmost tab is a cop — your friend Helen (@hels) August 8, 2018

The last ten years or something pic.twitter.com/FiFZxSoKxr — Pat (@pat_gardner) August 6, 2018

Today at the clinic I told a patient not to eat fast food…we saw each other at McDonald’s during lunch — Mina-Abanoub (@Big_Mina) August 15, 2018

oh she was TAPING taping https://t.co/w4EGpEYQ1t — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 17, 2018

Wife: [reaches for the fries on my plate] Me: [slides grocery divider between plates] Wife: you said you didn’t take that from the store. Me: and you said you didn’t want any fries but here we are. — Oops!…I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) August 16, 2018