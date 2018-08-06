Two Elderly Men Escape Nursing Home To Attend Metal Festival

Photo: Design Pics Inc [Getty Images]

It was a pretty hectic weekend for two elderly men in Germany, after the senior citizens not only broke out of their nursing home, but were found jamming at a local German heavy metal festival.

Deutsche Welle reports that nursing home staff contacted police after they noticed the two men were missing from their rooms during the nightly role call. That sparked an all-out search, which concluded after authorities found the men around 3 a.m. at Wacken Open Air, the world’s biggest heavy metal festival.

Despite being found, the music-loving senior citizens had no intentions of going back to the nursing home before the four-day festival concluded, initially rebuffing efforts by police to give them a ride back to their rooms.

“They obviously liked the metal festival,” police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk. “The care home quickly organized a return transport after police picked them up.”

Acts who appeared at this year’s Wacken Open Air included Judas Priest, Hatebreed, Danzig, In Flames and Running Wild, so we can’t really blame the golden-aged music lovers for their nursing home jailbreak.

The 29th edition of the legendary festival was completely sold out, with over 75,000 people attending the four-day festival, though most probably weren’t in their upper 80’s like these two metalheads who couldn’t control their urges to rock on.